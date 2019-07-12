Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake by $1.03 Million; Cvs (CVS) Holding Lifted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 9,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 11.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 7.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.53 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 79,651 shares to 238,604 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 183,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

