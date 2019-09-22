Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding by $3.08 Million as Share Value Rose; High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $527,000

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,464 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 28,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 13,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 90,492 shares to 101,063 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yacktman Asset Lp accumulated 13.09 million shares or 8% of the stock. 271,104 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. 18,689 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca). Moreover, Hartford Finance Management has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 2,319 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated owns 5,500 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 416,014 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 74,905 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brandywine Trust reported 10,682 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 42,650 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co reported 106,927 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,658 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.67% or 62,850 shares in its portfolio. 121,934 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,164 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,390 shares to 6,010 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.