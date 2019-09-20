Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered By $105.62 Million Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position; Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (CHKP) Shorts Up By 8.28%

Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP) had an increase of 8.28% in short interest. CHKP’s SI was 10.62 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.28% from 9.81M shares previously. With 918,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s short sellers to cover CHKP’s short positions. The SI to Check Point Software Technologies LTD. – Ordinary’s float is 8.49%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 187,984 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 92.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 65,722 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 5,342 shares with $8.59 million value, down from 71,064 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $347.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $131.79. About 3.83M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Capital Management has 55,873 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 497,219 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Starr has 20,000 shares. Icon Advisers Communication reported 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swedbank has 2.93M shares. 57,882 were accumulated by Vantage Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bbr Partners Limited Co invested in 8,211 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 22,114 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 4.02M shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,743 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd, Arizona-based fund reported 22,138 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 53,903 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 34,159 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt accumulated 7,948 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 12.91% above currents $131.79 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC) stake by 140,176 shares to 257,602 valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sch Us Reit Etf (SCHH) stake by 49,579 shares and now owns 54,846 shares. Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) was raised too.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Be Disappointed With Their 50% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Downgrades Checkpoint Software (CHKP) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Echobot Launches Widespread Attack Against IoT Devices – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Research Reveals Security Flaw that Leaves Android Smartphones Vulnerable to Advanced SMS Phishing Attacks – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Secure Telenor Sweden’s SD-WAN Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.17’s average target is 16.84% above currents $108.84 stock price. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, September 19 to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.