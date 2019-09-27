Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) as Market Value Declined; Element Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) by $1.38 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 50,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 75,991 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 126,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 111,420 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 5937.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $387.42 million for 12.90 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,528 shares to 18,342 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 11,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,861 were accumulated by Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc reported 2,853 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,945 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 1.04 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Hemenway Trust Communications Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,675 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 338,677 shares. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Assocs has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc invested in 18,213 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 10,081 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Trustco Bank Corp N Y holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,606 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.3% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 243,694 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 1,726 shares. 356,785 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Creditincome Fund Com Shs (PCI) by 3.77 million shares to 1,465 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 51,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,109 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

