Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position in Ameren (AEE) as Shares Rose; 1St Source Bank Has Decreased Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $338,247

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 1.73 million shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 24,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 25,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 33,410 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $58.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,122 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares to 133,037 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).