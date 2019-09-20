Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC); Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding Held by Front Barnett Associates Llc

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 1116.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 718 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $182.6. About 1.13M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31M, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 2.91M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Norfolk Southern announces CFO transition: Mark George named chief financial officer; Cindy Earhart to retire – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Railroads Could Face Billions In Losses As Coal Demand Slumps – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Holdings Inc has 14,419 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.48% or 3,498 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.57% stake. The United Kingdom-based Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has invested 0.26% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gradient Invs Llc accumulated 419 shares. 9,334 are owned by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 2,663 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 2,458 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% or 816,022 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 8,077 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,741 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Acg Wealth invested in 0.11% or 4,240 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,241 shares to 6,656 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 101,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,761 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “World’s Foremost Blockchain Experts And Groundbreaking Projects Part Of The Upcoming BiTA Symposium – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce Is A Strong Buy On Account Of Significant Operating Leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Key Metrics Capture Salesforce’s Strong Second-Quarter Performance – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Da Davidson And owns 9,601 shares. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has 1.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Korea Inv Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 817,775 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,604 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 2,980 shares. Scholtz And Lc has 2.6% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 26,458 shares. Hm Payson And Co has 3,426 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory owns 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,120 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 181,118 shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed Fin has 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 458,798 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 10,367 shares. Webster State Bank N A has 0.76% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 36,344 shares. Moreover, Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 25,881 shares. Colony Grp Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,899 shares.