Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increases Position in Abbott Labs Com (ABT); Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Independent Investors Decreased Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 483.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 49,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 59,695 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 10,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,775 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 46,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Lc invested in 3.68% or 39,485 shares. Albion Grp Ut has 1.33% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 61,862 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 6.83 million shares. United Asset Strategies Inc owns 1,782 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisors Asset reported 143,123 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mackenzie Fin reported 705,881 shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 37,500 shares. The Alabama-based Cabot has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fruth Investment Management reported 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,300 are held by Doliver L P. Condor Cap holds 10,024 shares.

