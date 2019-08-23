Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Stake in Baxter Intl Com (BAX) by $9.01 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Decreased Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 1.45M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 17,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Lc invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Zwj Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hillsdale Invest invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 503,688 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Penobscot Inv Company Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,690 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.08% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Company accumulated 11,543 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Paragon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 3,361 shares. American Assets Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Baxter to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 4,825 shares to 7,688 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 51,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.