Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Its Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Position; Industrial Services Of America Has 0.75 Sentiment

Industrial Services Of America Inc (IDSA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 3 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 sold and trimmed stock positions in Industrial Services Of America Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 241,285 shares, down from 247,950 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Industrial Services Of America Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) stake by 146.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 93,024 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 156,602 shares with $10.09M value, up from 63,578 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 991,438 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 17.11% above currents $60.91 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 39,022 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 68,844 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 551,565 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt owns 35,973 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 1.38% or 66,929 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,132 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,277 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 69,992 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 3,763 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd has invested 0.3% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 323,941 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 600 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 8,700 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pimco Dynamic Creditincome Fund Com Shs (PCI) stake by 3.77 million shares to 1,465 valued at $35,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 41,953 shares and now owns 38,879 shares. Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Industrial Services of America, Inc. for 78,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 6,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 26,098 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,157 shares.

Industrial Services of America, Inc

The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 23,343 shares traded. Industrial Services of America, Inc. (IDSA) has declined 49.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSA News: 26/03/2018 Industrial Services of America 4Q Rev $13.5M; 26/03/2018 – INDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA INC – PHILLIPS WILL RETAIN HIS CURRENT ROLES OF CFO AND PRESIDENT