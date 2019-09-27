Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Position; Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) SI Increased By 17.24%

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) stake by 2273.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 8,683 shares as Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG)’s stock rose 12.12%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,065 shares with $876,000 value, up from 382 last quarter. Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $21.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 319,759 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) had an increase of 17.24% in short interest. SEB’s SI was 3,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.24% from 2,900 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 4 days are for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s short sellers to cover SEB’s short positions. The SI to Seaboard Corporation’s float is 1.32%. The stock decreased 0.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4365. About 152 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hartford Financial Services Group has $6600 highest and $5300 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is -1.46% below currents $60.21 stock price. Hartford Financial Services Group had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hanover Insurance expands in Vermont – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “The Hartford Names Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries, Upgrades Credit Ratings of The Navigators Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated invested 0.05% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 27,756 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has 68,834 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.06% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Moneta Gp Advsrs Lc invested in 0.09% or 9,065 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Charter Communications has 0.06% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 9,750 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 68,643 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). D E Shaw reported 3.00M shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 5.39 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 44,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) stake by 34,225 shares to 1,674 valued at $580,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) stake by 8,562 shares and now owns 1,825 shares. 1A Etf was reduced too.