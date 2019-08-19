Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Holding by $402,435 as Share Value Declined; As Dnb Finl (DNBF) Stock Rose, Fj Capital Management Has Increased Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 1.82 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 86,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.49% . The hedge fund held 228,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 1,238 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 12/04/2018 – DNB ASA: Invitation DNBs first quarter results for 2018 will be presented on Thursday 26 April; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN SAYS NICOLE STOLK APPOINTED AT DNB; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: COMPETITIVE POSITION `STRONG’ VIS A VIS NIBOR; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 15/03/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds NCC, Cuts Vestas, Buys More Telia; 26/04/2018 – RIPPLE EFFECTS STRENGTHEN DNB’S PERFORMANCE; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Norwegian Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Total Income NOK11.87B

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 230,370 shares to 44,630 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 112,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124,182 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,525 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 342,968 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 160 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 10 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.02% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.61% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 116,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Incorporated has 5,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway reported 0.01% stake. Philadelphia Tru reported 0.34% stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $93,787 activity. Another trade for 196 shares valued at $7,519 was made by GRIESSER GERARD F on Monday, April 1. Joyner Mildred C bought $9,283 worth of stock or 242 shares. 73 DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares with value of $2,800 were bought by Malloy James A. Fillippo Thomas A bought 137 shares worth $6,165. $4,770 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Biery James R.. 167 shares were bought by Barsz Peter Richard, worth $7,515 on Monday, July 1.

