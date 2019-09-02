Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holds Position in Boeing Co Com (BA); Royal London Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,897 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 6,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 16,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 97,441 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.97 billion, up from 81,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 16.12 million shares traded or 1558.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ULTA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, CPB, TSN, TGT, BIG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer sees bumpier road for Ulta Beauty – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Downgrades ULTA Salon (ULTA) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

