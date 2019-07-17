Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH); Calamos Advisors Position in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Raised by $2.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 401,455 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 23,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 797,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.29M, up from 773,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.35. About 2.96M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services G (Prn) by 4.71M shares to 22.95 million shares, valued at $22.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 273,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,819 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.81 million activity. 4,018 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares with value of $246,575 were sold by Callahan Daniel D.. KEMPER DAVID W had sold 27,728 shares worth $1.67M.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.81 million activity. 4,018 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares with value of $246,575 were sold by Callahan Daniel D.. KEMPER DAVID W had sold 27,728 shares worth $1.67M.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,823 shares to 858 shares, valued at $163,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 13,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,790 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).