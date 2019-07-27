Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA); Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Decreased Stake by $4.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,897 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 6,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 78,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 441,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, down from 519,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 869,841 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) by 60,693 shares to 3,791 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 2,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select Dividend (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,413 are held by Tradition Mngmt Ltd Company. Of Vermont stated it has 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 4.37% or 39,360 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp reported 231,867 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 2,302 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 551 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 2,106 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 19,109 are owned by Webster Savings Bank N A. S R Schill And Assocs owns 4,336 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 4.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 532 shares. Adirondack Company reported 4,266 shares stake. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Interest Group has 204,218 shares.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29,374 shares to 389,904 shares, valued at $96.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.35 million activity. $802,297 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by BERGMAN JAMES R. 5,000 shares were sold by DOLUCA TUNC, worth $272,750 on Monday, February 4.