Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holding In Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Was Raised; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp analyzed 50,940 shares as the company's stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 668,321 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 719,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $813.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 1.87 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,633 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 71,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 67,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.66% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 988,400 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Street holds 0% or 3.32M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 147,341 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 170,666 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 365,089 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Llc has invested 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 327,010 shares. 8,943 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 100,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 16.48M shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.17% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 3.81 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 45 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares to 323,376 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,644 shares, and has risen its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 13,372 shares to 56,790 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 33,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 8,360 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 5.10M shares or 0.49% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Public Ltd Co has invested 2.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comml Bank Of The West holds 0.35% or 21,549 shares. 5,744 are held by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp. Private Capital Advsrs Inc reported 6,682 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 542,426 shares or 4.07% of the stock. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 159,679 shares stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 86,109 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 120,452 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Lc has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 337,227 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Geller Lc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,774 shares. Girard Prtn holds 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 66,847 shares. 28,850 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability.

