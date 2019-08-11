Moneta Group Investment Advisors Holding in Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Lifted by $335,356; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Price Rose While James Investment Research Trimmed by $970,732 Its Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 540,201 shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 34,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 36,787 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 71,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 832,132 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0% or 1,075 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability holds 141,136 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 103,604 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited invested in 18,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Letko Brosseau And Associates Inc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nantahala Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 2.12M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.61M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 246,680 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Citadel Advisors holds 708,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 1,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.55% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 147,512 shares to 406,024 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 7,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,365 shares to 5,178 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,122 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).