Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holding by $1.92 Million; Stock Price Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose While Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Decreased by $831,565 Its Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 29,169 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 36,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 1.44 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1437.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 1,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 8.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How a wealth-management firm that’s flying under the radar in Charlotte intends to grow here – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 55,443 shares to 11,002 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,691 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Iboxx 3 (TDTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.61 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 1% or 491,565 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,477 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 84,692 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 3.72% or 1.23M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 7.62M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas Yale Cap Corp invested in 130,008 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 1.18% or 506,536 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability has 42 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability reported 22,925 shares stake. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated stated it has 1.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Invest Limited Com has 82,929 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Oak Associates Limited Oh owns 17,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Cap Management has 1.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,582 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.72% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc stated it has 1.02M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Sequoia Ltd Co holds 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 5,958 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited owns 8,596 shares. 4,455 are held by Ftb Advsr. Argyle Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.51% or 34,600 shares in its portfolio. Central Financial Bank And Trust reported 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Chilton Invest Limited invested in 0.35% or 91,742 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company owns 124,917 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.87M shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 43,166 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 3.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 22,297 are held by Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Co. Hennessy reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.77 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.