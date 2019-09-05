Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $7.08 Million; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 13,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 58,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 44,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.44. About 271,011 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 96.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 92 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 2,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $114.77. About 1.97 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for About $1.6B; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 24/04/2018 – LLY COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY REVENUE $5,700.0 MLN VS $5,228.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43,570 shares to 68,480 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,880 shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Cap Management Inc accumulated 3,797 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust holds 298 shares. Art Lc invested in 0.14% or 12,955 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 1,908 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.29% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bokf Na stated it has 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 5,253 were reported by Atria Invs Limited Liability Company. Jnba Financial Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Boston Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 27,448 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 300 shares. 3,400 are held by Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny. Lenox Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 19,935 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 3.3% or 19.94 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 5.37 million shares stake. Brookstone Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 10,278 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.22% or 3,680 shares. Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 0.42% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fairfield Bush & reported 1.06% stake. Triangle Wealth reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jpmorgan Chase has 17.99M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Whitnell And reported 900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F reported 5,880 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Com holds 12,288 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 36,965 shares. American Assets Management Ltd Liability Company has 10,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Group has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 20.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 21,608 shares to 63,082 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 504,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).