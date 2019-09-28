Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $18.96 Million; Alps Advisors Lowered Its Seagate Technolo (STX) Holding by $500,691; Market Valuation Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 98.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 23,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 389 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318,000, down from 23,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technolo (STX) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 10,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 801,045 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.75 million, down from 811,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 2.21 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Huntington State Bank invested in 0% or 1,595 shares. Asset Inc accumulated 6,802 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 1.79M shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 278,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 11,551 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Norinchukin Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 37,415 shares. Bell Bancshares invested in 0.61% or 57,691 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.02% or 4,961 shares. 194,388 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 154,260 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 61,749 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 7,811 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 14,500 shares to 802,857 shares, valued at $37.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VCSH) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.06 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Burney Communications invested in 0.45% or 134,191 shares. Hap Trading Ltd invested 1.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6,042 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advisors. First reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Invest Management has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership holds 521,000 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,649 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.21% stake. Highstreet Asset reported 7,583 shares. Cs Mckee LP reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Affinity Inv Ltd Company holds 91,088 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. L And S Advsrs Inc holds 0.47% or 63,495 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Cap Management has 1.98% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 841,906 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 241,476 shares to 241,564 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 1,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.