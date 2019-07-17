Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by $651,372; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 4,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,601 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 10,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $369.05. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,938 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $14.28 during the last trading session, reaching $192.18. About 3.27M shares traded or 121.07% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 17,026 shares to 31,443 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 22,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,644 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,178 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.49% or 4,991 shares. Centurylink Management has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spectrum Gp Inc holds 13,670 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 587 shares. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,004 shares. Lvm Mi invested 4.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 369,138 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ci Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,058 shares. Shine Advisory Ser invested in 0.18% or 997 shares. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 157,227 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Overbrook Management holds 1.66% or 20,218 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Co, California-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc has 2.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 226,201 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 111,688 shares to 401,595 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 16.80 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.