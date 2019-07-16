Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.23 Million; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Stock Value Declined While Callahan Advisors Lifted Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 14,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 121.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.63. About 2.40M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares to 84,265 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,340 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 33,410 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $58.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,938 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Cortland Associates Mo has invested 5.45% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4,180 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc holds 150 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Co holds 165,476 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 46,724 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Earnest Prns has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6,572 are owned by Blair William Il. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 6,400 shares. Synovus Fin Corp has 87,485 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 399,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,447 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Sachem Head Mgmt Lp invested in 1.18M shares or 3.79% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 147,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

