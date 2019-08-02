Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Market Value Declined; West Oak Capital Has Increased Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $438,933

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,897 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 6,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24 million shares traded or 81.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 35,371 shares to 10,459 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,438 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Communication invested in 1.84% or 9,460 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Rech & stated it has 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wright Invsts Service has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Mngmt Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 786 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Com has 2,656 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Inv Advisors invested in 3,230 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,003 shares. The California-based Grand Jean Cap Management has invested 2.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Driehaus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,688 are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 843,581 are owned by Putnam Invs Ltd Company. London Of Virginia stated it has 7,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited holds 0.19% or 21,369 shares in its portfolio. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 4,170 shares. Moreover, Indiana & Investment Mgmt has 0.52% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sabal accumulated 0.02% or 1,976 shares. Ironwood Invest Lc invested in 6,911 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 8,775 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,460 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 20,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc owns 5,675 shares. Harvest Cap Inc reported 2,989 shares. Reliant Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 5,320 shares.