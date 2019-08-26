Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Ameren (AEE) Holding; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Decreased El Paso Electric Co (EE) Holding by $6.88 Million as Share Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 442,985 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in El Paso Electric Co (EE) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 117 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75B, down from 46,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in El Paso Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 131,919 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 455,234 shares. Ent Fincl Ser Corp has 0.33% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). invested in 0.26% or 11,081 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 99,824 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 1,203 shares. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited invested in 0% or 146 shares. James Investment Research holds 28,226 shares. 6,460 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Regions Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 534,125 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 20,346 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.15% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,527 shares to 4,514 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,938 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 5,846 shares to 591,111 shares, valued at $80.49B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 23,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DFRG, EE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and El Paso Electric Company â€“ DFRG, EE – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “El Paso Electric Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Cancellation – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MSL, GDI, AVP, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.