Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ); Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Upped Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 1.14M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 67,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “HollyFrontier (HFC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HollyFrontier Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon sees lower Q1 downstream earnings but refiners rise anyway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,650 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bb&T has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Morgan Stanley invested in 403,755 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 80,600 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Limited Liability Com holds 7,682 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 830,750 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.18% or 288,701 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0.02% or 519,786 shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 26,131 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25M shares to 633,210 shares, valued at $53.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,029 shares to 66,023 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 17,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,143 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alethea Capital Ltd Com stated it has 14,999 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 21,258 shares stake. First Light Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 2,161 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 13.06 million shares. Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Copeland Cap Management Ltd Com reported 2,151 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Inc Or holds 3.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 68,780 shares. 94,680 were accumulated by Forbes J M Llp. Condor Capital holds 2.71% or 119,156 shares. Welch And Forbes Llc accumulated 741,409 shares. Pecaut & Com stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natl Asset Management stated it has 0.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atwood Palmer Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 25,825 shares. Moreover, Saratoga And Inv Management has 2.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 216,585 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.