Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised By $1.23 Million Its Centene Del (CNC) Position; Bb&T Securities Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 158.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 23,277 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 38,004 shares with $2.02M value, up from 14,727 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $19.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 26,358 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 557,821 shares with $49.31M value, up from 531,463 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $132.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO) stake by 2,423 shares to 97,137 valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,246 shares and now owns 41,975 shares. Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 50.66% above currents $48.01 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,020 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 2.58M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 35,516 shares. Dupont Management invested in 46,636 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eaton Vance reported 184,738 shares stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3,000 are held by Optimum. Blackrock holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 36.54 million shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Mgmt holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Incorporated owns 908,800 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 13.53% above currents $84.91 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 23. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Financial Bank And Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 7,191 shares. Alethea Capital Limited Company invested in 28,287 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has 1,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 141,211 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 15,672 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16.38 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 760,160 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.51% stake. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hexavest invested in 651,841 shares. 30 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com holds 798,743 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited owns 507,710 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Barnett & Communication Inc reported 454 shares stake.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 10,736 shares to 12,167 valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 11,662 shares and now owns 12,300 shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675.

