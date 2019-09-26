Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Shares Declined; Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Holder Kempen Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 61,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2,691 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258,000, down from 64,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 1.49M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 17,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 99,591 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 116,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 10,634 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd invested in 87,416 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 100.83 million shares. Family Mgmt Corp has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,376 shares. Sol Capital Management Company owns 5,494 shares. Fincl Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,582 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 125.49 million shares. Academy Cap Management Tx reported 5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Epoch Prtn has invested 0.8% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,051 shares. Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.25% or 12,762 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Botty Llc owns 7,600 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 2,778 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 5,147 shares stake. The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Limited Com has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sch Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 49,579 shares to 54,846 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 403,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.35M for 26.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.52% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested in 5,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 418,136 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.03% or 4,109 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 34,963 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 538 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd owns 130,195 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Blair William Il stated it has 30,335 shares. 6,804 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability stated it has 12,963 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. C Worldwide Group A S owns 110,657 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 4.96 million shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 180,901 shares. Comerica Bank owns 29,341 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.