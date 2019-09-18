Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Deere & Co Com (DE) Position by $319,110; Market Valuation Rose; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Raised Holding by $6.11 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 812.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,172 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360,000, up from 238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $163.99. About 1.28M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 45,497 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.22 million, up from 38,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $710.54. About 117,594 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 2,987 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 2,337 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 81,292 shares. 5,797 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Ruggie Cap Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 550 shares. Bb&T owns 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 254 shares. Columbia Asset has 764 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Carroll Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 13 shares. Sun Life has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Jlb And Associate owns 2,263 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 4,100 shares. Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 12,964 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares to 119,474 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,841 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

