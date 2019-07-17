Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Position by $335,356; Westend Advisors Cut Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by $26.67 Billion as Market Value Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04M shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass; 18/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PUTS PRIVATISATION PLANS FOR RIYADH’S KING KHALED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON HOLD; 29/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: Credit Suisse co-head of Americas consulting to join Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on April 16; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 679,535 shares traded or 63.03% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.81 million activity. Shares for $427,376 were sold by BARTH KEVIN G on Monday, January 28. Callahan Daniel D. sold $201,670 worth of stock or 3,300 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares earnings, revenue top views – MarketWatch” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Commerce Bancshares declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Horizon (FHN) Q1 Earnings Meet, Revenues Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 04/11/2019: TW,HLNE,CBSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,642 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Enterprise Service Corporation holds 2,353 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 545 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 0.05% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 36,896 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd owns 1.44% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 371,886 shares. Sei invested in 0.03% or 141,520 shares. Guggenheim has 7,260 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 1.02 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 0.03% or 25,801 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 651,542 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% or 227 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.02% or 1.15M shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,502 shares to 2,938 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 13,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,790 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Deliver Solid Bank Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.