Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted American Express Co Com (AXP) Stake By $352,715; Auxier Asset Management Decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holding

Auxier Asset Management decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 8.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,025 shares as Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 31,107 shares with $3.24M value, down from 34,132 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co. now has $292.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased American Express Co Com (AXP) stake by 111.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,655 shares as American Express Co Com (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 12,635 shares with $678,000 value, up from 5,980 last quarter. American Express Co Com now has $104.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc reported 0.04% stake. Junto Management LP has 4.73% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northern Tru reported 9.51 million shares. 1,715 are held by Todd Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 2,805 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Appleton Inc Ma reported 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Third Point Limited holds 1.50 million shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon holds 7.27M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Family Cap Tru invested 2.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). South State Corporation reported 0.45% stake. The Maryland-based Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Orrstown Svcs has 10,898 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.77% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 16,445 shares to 1,205 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Ftse Epra/Nareit Global Real Estate Ex (IFGL) stake by 60,399 shares and now owns 9,967 shares. Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Counselors accumulated 60,143 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,408 shares. Moreover, Lipe And Dalton has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,243 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.02% or 315,400 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros accumulated 57,851 shares. Paradigm Finance Advisors Ltd invested in 6,313 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Petrus Tru Lta holds 1.3% or 64,614 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.96% or 418,365 shares. Punch Invest Management accumulated 2,916 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 559,722 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,410 shares. Asset Inc holds 300,415 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership has 14.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11.02M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.79 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.