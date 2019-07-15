Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Holding by $9.01 Million; Symmetry Peak Management Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Boosted by $430,000

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 716,693 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 1.52 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 11,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,823 shares to 858 shares, valued at $163,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,789 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 4,891 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co. Sabal Tru Communication owns 0.11% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 15,555 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 173,156 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 36,511 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 894,970 shares. Boys Arnold & has 4,352 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 940,778 are held by Glenview Capital Limited Liability Company. 11,021 are owned by Mariner Lc. The Georgia-based Decatur Cap Management has invested 1.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 16,318 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 12,640 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 5,030 are held by Curbstone Management.