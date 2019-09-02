Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) as Stock Value Declined; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $1.27 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 119,559 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 109,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 73,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 75,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 50.65 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.48 million shares. 114,642 are owned by Oakworth. Creative Planning invested in 0.14% or 916,721 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Great Lakes Limited Com owns 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 231,890 shares. 1.40M were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Moreover, Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,067 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 16,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. American Registered Invest Advisor owns 48,723 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division has 1.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 422,548 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Co accumulated 1.53% or 278,442 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 56,994 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares to 74,996 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 717,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

