Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding in Pepsico Com (PEP) by $640,012 as Market Value Rose; Abrams Bison Investments Has Raised Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Shares Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 47,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 198,059 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 15,019 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.71% or 332,196 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc holds 2,163 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.12% or 6,133 shares. Johnson Grp invested in 0.45% or 41,101 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,202 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc owns 48,845 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & Incorporated stated it has 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Front Barnett Assocs Limited Com holds 123,224 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 29,209 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 1.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 397,116 shares. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust owns 16,113 shares. Adirondack Trust Company accumulated 23,318 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.06% or 10,904 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.53% or 14,440 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 183,428 shares to 239,998 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 717,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC).

