Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut American Tower (AMT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Federal Signal (FSS) Position as Share Value Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 94,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 478,932 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 573,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 340,109 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP FSS.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $1.15 TO $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 2,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09M shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 0.04% or 1,247 shares. Hl Services Limited Com accumulated 4,110 shares. Oppenheimer And Company reported 0.28% stake. Burney has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,558 shares. Cookson Peirce And holds 3.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 189,760 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 101,136 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0.25% or 3.82M shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Mngmt Lc holds 0.9% or 21,565 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Huntington Bank reported 52,966 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited owns 656,664 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 319,913 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 847,718 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 123,983 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 REIT Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 22,794 shares to 29,339 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 28,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares to 417,244 shares, valued at $35.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 656,595 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 103,382 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 22,500 shares. James Invest Rech has invested 0.05% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Glenmede Na has 181 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 156,698 shares. Sei Investments holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 183,142 shares. 771,426 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 865,862 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 13,871 shares stake. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.01% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Federated Invsts Pa has 429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corporation accumulated 78,110 shares or 0.02% of the stock.