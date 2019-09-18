Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $655,650; Schweitzer (SWM) Shareholder James Investment Research Lowered Its Stake by $393,360

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 11,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 5,795 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 122,391 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 239.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 14,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $932,000, up from 4,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $230.87. About 1.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian

Analysts await Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SWM’s profit will be $28.11 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 26.58 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,808 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 47,920 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 88,378 shares. Iowa-based Principal Finance Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 2,615 shares stake. Gp reported 23,157 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 57,200 shares. Prudential accumulated 85,229 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 8,240 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 515,693 shares. 8,164 were accumulated by Susquehanna Llp. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 10,253 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 16,263 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 136,110 shares to 146,026 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca holds 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,488 shares. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 1.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 30,304 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc owns 1,275 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Llc stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 0.3% or 73,834 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 71 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 369,400 shares stake. New York-based Midas Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,638 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 5,426 were accumulated by Cim Mangement. 1,666 are held by Wealthquest Corp. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.59M shares or 4.28% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,701 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8,562 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 711,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,066 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

