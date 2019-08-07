Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Stake; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Valuation Rose, Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 333,950 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.31. About 670,696 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,594 shares to 236,725 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 15,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,994 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 12,174 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 120,468 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 358,581 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets owns 9,609 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 33,600 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0.15% or 54,186 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 1.77% or 317,883 shares. Amer Intll Gp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Enterprise stated it has 2,353 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Lord Abbett And Ltd has 155,060 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Department Mb Commercial Bank N A reported 284 shares. Chicago Equity Limited stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,545 activity.