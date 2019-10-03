Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Winland Electronics (WEX) Sentiment Is 1.43

Winland Electronics Inc (WEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 143 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 100 sold and reduced holdings in Winland Electronics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 41.37 million shares, up from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Winland Electronics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 79 Increased: 98 New Position: 45.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 1749.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 62,454 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 66,023 shares with $529,000 value, up from 3,569 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $115.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $192.42. About 723,906 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 11.99% above currents $192.42 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) stake by 1.40 million shares to 16,653 valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) stake by 6,459 shares and now owns 4,694 shares. Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Equity Income Etf (DEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 5,400 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 234,936 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated reported 3,025 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pioneer Bank & Trust N A Or holds 14,905 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 71,205 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Retail Bank & has 0.16% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,229 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mai Capital Management accumulated 0.65% or 78,024 shares. The California-based Personal Advisors Corporation has invested 0.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Citigroup accumulated 984,382 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd invested 0.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). National Asset reported 6,456 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 68,209 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 33,637 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 3.68% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 2.53% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 197,288 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.85M for 20.66 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 78.97 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.