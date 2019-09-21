Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Its Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Position as Share Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Raised Its Holding by $1.03 Million as Share Price Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 219,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 3,655 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89,000, down from 223,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 5.35M shares traded or 126.68% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 153.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 2,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18 million shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select Dividend Etf (IDV) by 3.35M shares to 3.37 million shares, valued at $103.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 10,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rr Advisors Lc owns 5.91% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2.07M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oakworth holds 1,437 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru holds 9,130 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 0.01% or 41,783 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Incorporated owns 13,890 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Prescott Group Inc Cap Limited Company invested in 139,400 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Diversified Tru Communications stated it has 0.1% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Toth Advisory Corporation has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Chilton Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $30.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,010 shares to 160 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

