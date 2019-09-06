Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Its Metlife Com (MET) Stake by $1.10 Million; Valuation Rose; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake Maintained by Iridian Asset Management Llc

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 79.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 7,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 2.06 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 816,283 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Gru Inc holds 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 9,925 shares. Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 179,553 shares. Moreover, First Utd Bankshares has 0.89% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 33,982 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.94 million shares. Montag A & Assocs holds 0.17% or 43,050 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 8,436 shares. Compton Cap Ri owns 27,850 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 225 shares. Churchill Mngmt holds 348,758 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment reported 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fin Counselors holds 0.01% or 5,021 shares in its portfolio. Argentiere Ag accumulated 18,135 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 77,641 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC) by 11,825 shares to 117,426 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 183,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 11,233 shares to 189,044 shares, valued at $193.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,610 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).