Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased By $2.39 Million Its Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Position; EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems has $21400 highest and $21200 lowest target. $213’s average target is 18.10% above currents $180.36 stock price. EPAM Systems had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EPAM in report on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. See EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $214.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $187.0000 New Target: $212.0000 Maintain

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) stake by 87.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,588 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 2,524 shares with $344,000 value, down from 20,112 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del Com now has $71.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.21M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M

The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 298,756 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.89 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 42.05 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) stake by 61,366 shares to 124,448 valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 17,667 shares and now owns 45,596 shares. Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.95 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 1.34% above currents $126.59 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 24. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. Bank of America maintained the shares of CAT in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities.