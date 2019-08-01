Moneta Group Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $379,218; Alta Capital Management Increases Stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 66,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 75,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 26.30 million shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1068.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 36,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 3,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.53. About 5.33 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has 0.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,985 shares. First Dallas Securities stated it has 9,254 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Orleans Cap Mngmt La has invested 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alley Communication Limited Co invested 3.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Business reported 8,458 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 81,513 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilsey Asset Inc owns 153,142 shares or 6.52% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.96% or 146,385 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 64.66M shares. Swedbank accumulated 2.55% or 5.29 million shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2,741 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 32,191 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 20,145 shares to 527,743 shares, valued at $49.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,940 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Invest Advsr Lc reported 6,405 shares stake. Winfield holds 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 18,072 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.19% or 38,750 shares. New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsr has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zevin Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Creative Planning holds 0.14% or 916,721 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 245,882 shares. New York-based Howard has invested 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loeb Prtn, New York-based fund reported 1,940 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 59,106 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pathstone Family Office Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,421 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 17.28M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 2,299 shares or 0.07% of the stock.