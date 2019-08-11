Moneta Group Investment Advisors Cut By $870,348 Its Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Holding; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Sentiment Is 1.33

Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 36 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 27 decreased and sold positions in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 11.37 million shares, down from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Natural Gas Services Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 20 Increased: 28 New Position: 8.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) stake by 50.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,006 shares as Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 14,994 shares with $874,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Unilever N V N Y Shs New now has $148.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.10M shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 18/05/2018 – FITCH REVISES UNILEVER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – Unilever Conference Call Scheduled By Bernstein AB for May. 22

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) stake by 11,555 shares to 257,602 valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) stake by 8,357 shares and now owns 95,806 shares. Vanguard Mid (VO) was raised too.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $164.39 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 310.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 68,307 shares traded or 46.87% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 23/05/2018 – Swift Biosciences and Genomenon Announce Partnership to Accelerate Biomarker Selection for Targeted NGS Panels; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for 262,581 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 995,958 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 266,919 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 88,823 shares.

