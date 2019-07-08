Moneta Group Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Baxter Intl Com (BAX); Nantahala Capital Management Upped Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Position by $36.22 Million; Shares Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1093.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 4.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47 million, up from 414,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 1.30M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 1.62M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 388 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 219,201 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 20,667 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) or 5,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 113,819 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 26,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 16,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 211,668 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 18,674 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,305 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Wellington Gp Llp has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 13,786 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.01% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). First Republic Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 12,525 shares.

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akebia: Is This A Potential Winner? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Seth Klarman Keeps Buying This Biotech Stock – GuruFocus.com” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Akebia Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Investor Update Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 431,547 shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 248,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,434 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,103 shares to 25,122 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 13,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,790 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68M.