Moneta Group Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in American Express Co Com (AXP); As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 111.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 12,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 26,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,376 shares to 43,144 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 287 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 5,069 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt accumulated 93,959 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.15% or 118,886 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 86,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Lc Adv accumulated 61,570 shares. Mariner Ltd Com reported 373,874 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 2.69% or 159,404 shares. Synovus Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greatmark Prtnrs Inc holds 64,278 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd stated it has 3.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,681 are held by Amica Retiree. Jlb Assocs invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Foster & Motley stated it has 2,632 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.55% stake. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 314,714 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc has 1.09 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,304 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Town Country Natl Bank Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications owns 4,050 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assoc invested 3.55% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Centurylink Inv Communications has 0.5% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Burt Wealth holds 3,139 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 775 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 56,077 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Group owns 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,680 shares.