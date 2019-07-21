Moneta Group Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC); As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Rose, Barbara Oil Company Has Decreased Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 610.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 70,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, up from 11,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 21.85 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.37. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.53% or 4.57 million shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,171 shares. Accredited has invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp owns 275,030 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 223,895 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc has 106,808 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Communication has invested 1.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 10,385 are owned by Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Inc Ne. Sol Capital Management has 30,303 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. At Financial Bank reported 0.04% stake. Barnett Co owns 4,314 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 53,737 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Orca Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.22% or 22,106 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation holds 3.97 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Cp (NYSE:SF) by 6,497 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 48,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,818 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated owns 11,177 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legacy Capital Ptnrs Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,285 shares. 14,009 were reported by Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. 84,420 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 43 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 374,373 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.09% or 994,109 shares. 42,354 were accumulated by Laffer Invs. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 311,947 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 32,400 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tompkins Financial has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Route One Investment Limited Partnership reported 12.48% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 499,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Hein LeLand J sold $2.49M.