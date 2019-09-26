Moneta Group Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB); International Business Machines (IBM) Holder Palisade Asset Management Lifted Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 3144.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.71. About 9.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says most Facebook users should assume they have had their public info scraped; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summe; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents; 11/04/2018 – Rep. French Hill on Facebook, Data Collection, Ryan, Syria (Video); 01/05/2018 – Facebook Dating Feature to Be Built With Privacy in Mind — Zuckerberg

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 75,917 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47 million, up from 72,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $142.68. About 806,851 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “These 3 Tailwinds Will Push Facebook Stock Above $200 – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DOJ to start own Facebook antitrust probe – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) plans to launch a video streaming device called Portal TV – Live Trading News” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Beyond Meat, Facebook and Boeing – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return Etn (DJP) by 39,003 shares to 21,853 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 219,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,655 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.