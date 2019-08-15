Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Morgan Stanley (MS) Position By $332,694; Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund (CEE) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc (CEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.62, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 5 cut down and sold stakes in Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.11 million shares, up from 4.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Central Europe Russia & Turkey Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 504.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 55,449 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 66,445 shares with $464,000 value, up from 10,996 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $64.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 9.54M shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. — Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 7.1% to A$7.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Brazos to Sell Permian Units to Morgan Stanley for $1.75 Billion; 12/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY HOLDS 12.1% AS OF APRIL 5

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley steps away from WeWork deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0.05% or 455,868 shares in its portfolio. Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 100,000 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. 18,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 46,686 are owned by Yhb Invest Advsrs. Moreover, Commerce Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 212 shares. Bluemar Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 1.66% or 113,258 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 789,427 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 3,585 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited. 10,705 are owned by Amica Retiree. Oregon-based M Inc has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Epoch Prns Incorporated holds 0.79% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 4.29 million shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,235 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley has $61 highest and $56 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 49.54% above currents $39.12 stock price. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) stake by 16,062 shares to 1,812 valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) stake by 74,871 shares and now owns 1,717 shares. Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) was reduced too.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $172.07 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It has a 16.66 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

More notable recent The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastern Europe/Russia And US Still Lead World Equity Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech Stocks Continue To Dominate This Year’s U.S. Market Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Extension of Share Repurchases – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alexco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Russia/Eastern Europe Markets Lead Global Equity Rally In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 2.5% of its portfolio in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 59,700 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 319,983 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,498 shares.