Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Synchrony Fin (SYF) Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Timber Hill Lowered Its Stake

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 7.39 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Fin (SYF) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 17,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.89M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 2.83M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Msci Em (EEM) by 13,706 shares to 13,363 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873,465 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay (NYSE:VSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 1.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 76,835 were reported by Northstar Advsrs Ltd Company. Livingston Group Asset Co (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.86% or 24,073 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 266,703 shares. Timber Creek Limited Company invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 1.08% or 464,375 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Lc holds 2.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.50M shares. Foster And Motley holds 0.55% or 46,996 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 84,141 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 71,502 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Gp Limited Liability Co owns 20,036 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sfmg Limited Co owns 33,855 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 81,542 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

