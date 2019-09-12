Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Stake in Embraer Adr (ERJ) by $27.72 Million as Market Value Rose; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lifted Matthews Intl (MATW) Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Embraer Adr (ERJ) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 13.90 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279.81 million, up from 12.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Embraer Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 943,527 shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 03/05/2018 – Embraer Deliveries Will Take Place in 2019 Between March and Nov; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 17/04/2018 – Brazil secures WTO backing in dispute with Canada’s Bombardier; 10/05/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT MAY TRANSFER SOME TESTING TO SECOND KC-390 PROTOTYPE; 16/05/2018 – FLYBE GROUP PLC FLYB.L – STILL HAS A HERITAGE ORDER FOR FOUR EMBRAER E175S DUE IN 2019. THESE WILL BE DELIVERED WITH NEW ‘WINGLET TECHNOLOGY’ TO HELP REDUCE FUEL CONSUMPTION; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 22/03/2018 – Jane’s Defence: Chilean Air Force receives more Embraer Super Tucanos; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (MATW) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The institutional investor held 158,500 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 133,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 74,009 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Packers Host WR Jordan Matthews; 23/05/2018 – “I think people should own China, absolutely,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Bank Julius Baer, told CNBC; 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 28/04/2018 – Matthews Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 1; 22/03/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Saints Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For Jordan Matthews Per, `Bleacher Report’; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cards Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS 2Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 23/03/2018 – Kiko Matthews Solo Trans-Atlantic Rower Smashes World Record

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11,470 shares to 11,621 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 46,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Embraer Delivers Its First KC-390 Jet to the Brazilian Air Force – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Embraer -3.2% seeing loss in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Embraer S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boost for Embraer’s largest new plane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Matthews International Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MATW) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Worries Make Funeral Services Industry Outlook Morbid – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:MATW – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2018. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shareholders Are Down 44% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.