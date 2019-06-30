Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Its Visa (V) Position by $875,784; Parnassus Investments Decreased Its Wd (WDFC) Holding by $94.74 Million; Stock Value Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 486,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.02M, up from 481,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920)

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 560,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 770,761 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.60 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $159.04. About 175,416 shares traded or 73.37% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 1.18M shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $92.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,945 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA).

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on July, 9 after the close. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $16.69M for 32.86 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

