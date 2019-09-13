Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Its Embraer Adr (ERJ) Holding; Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 12 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 10 sold and reduced their positions in Core Molding Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.79 million shares, down from 4.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Core Molding Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes sheet molding compound and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company has market cap of $53.17 million. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reaction injection molding, utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

The stock increased 3.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 1,700 shares traded. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) has declined 49.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMT News: 07/03/2018 Core Molding 4Q EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Core Molding 1Q EPS 7c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Core Molding Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMT); 30/04/2018 – FIVE OAKS INVESTMENT BUYS HUNT CMT EQUITY FOR ABOUT $68M

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. for 76,359 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 361,713 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 400,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 70,001 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $92,323 activity.

